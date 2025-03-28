22 micropubs in Mansfield, Hucknall, Sutton and Kirkby that are popular with ale fans

Some sources now suggest that there are now more than 500 micropubs across the UK – and plenty have sprung up in Nottinghamshire.
Micropubs are often owned and operated by individuals and are known for their cozy, intimate atmosphere.
They also often feature a selection of locally-brewed beers and ciders, supporting local breweries and producers.
We researched popular micropubs in Mansfield, Sutton, Kirkby and Hucknall and these were 22 that came up across the four areas.
1. Stella Taps, Mansfield
Stella Street, Mansfield: Pub that opening in 2021 which serves three changing real ales and a regular selection of craft beers. Photo: Google
2. Garrison, Mansfield
Leeming Street, Mansfield: Described as a 'Peaky Blinders-themed' pub serving six real ales, six craft ales and a range of ciders. Photo: Google
3. Byron's Rest, Hucknall
Baker Street, Hucknall. Winner of several CAMRA awards and a regular in the Good Beer Guide. Photo: Google
4. The Dandy Cock, Kirkby
Victoria Road, Kirkby. CAMRA says: "Four real ales on hand pull, six craft ales and up to 18 real and fruit ciders served from the boxes directly in the cellar." Photo: Google
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.