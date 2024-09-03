A juicy announcement: Tropicana launches new limited-edition juice – and is giving it away for free!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The UK’s most-loved and best-tasting juice brand, Tropicana, has announced the launch of its first ever blend created by a member of the UK public, ‘Juicy Joy’, a brand-new, limited-edition juice featuring a blend of raspberry, blackberry, apple and lemon.

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Lucky juice fan James Vaughan, of London, was invited to Tropicana’s Belgium home to create his own juice alongside its Master of Orange, Nathalie Leenknecht. Nathalie recently had her tastebuds insured for £1m by the brand, after it was revealed that they are just as rare and critical as those of a sommelier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James secured the once in a lifetime opportunity as part of a competition to go behind the scenes and learn all about the brand’s intricate juicing process including the selection of only the four best varietals of orange and to discover what makes Tropicana the nation’s highest quality tasting juice. With Nathalie’s tastebuds being safeguarded and recognised as the most important asset to the innovation of its juice, Tropicana used her expertise to collaborate with James to create a refreshing summer flavour.

The Tropicana winner on a factory visit.

The juice flavour, created by James, which is a bright pink blend, connects with the growing trend for ‘drinking pink’ and drinks that look good on social media, with data revealing that more than two thirds (69%) of millennials confess to taking videos or pictures of their food or drink to post on their social channels.

Additionally, with 30% of the blend being made up of raspberry, the flavour has been launched in response to increased demand for raspberry flavoured products, with social conversations about raspberry soaring over the past year.

James was given a full day at the Tropicana factory with an induction to learn all about the process of how the juice is sourced and brought to Belgium, followed by hands-one experience to develop his signature blend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Receiving in depth guidance from Nathalie throughout the experience, James was able to deliver a quality tasting juice which had been developed to enjoy as a perfect afternoon refreshment.

The new blend.

James Vaughan, winner of Tropicana’s competition said: “I’ve always had a love for berry flavours and wanted to create a blend that could be enjoyed during any time of day but mainly as an afternoon refreshment. The combination of blackberry and raspberry, alongside apple and lemon gives it a fresh taste with a light zingy kick and was developed to be enjoyed either on its own or mixed to create a cocktail. I am so grateful to have been able to create my own juice under the guidance of Nathalie and can’t wait for people to try my signature blend.’’

Nathalie Leenknecht, Master of Orange at Tropicana said: “It was a joy to have James at our factory in Belgium and was a very exciting first for Tropicana to share the juice development process first-hand with a member of the public. After working at Tropicana for nearly 20 years and recently having my tastebuds insured, I was even more excited to show him what makes Tropicana ‘THAT’ juice and how much care and attention goes into creating each bottle. The blend we developed together is sure to be a hit with the British public, who are choosing to ‘drink pink’ this summer.’’

The new juice bottles are available now via Tropicana’s Instagram, however, those looking to get their hands on a bottle of the exclusive juice will need to be quick, as only 150 bottles are up for grabs.