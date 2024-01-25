Aldi launches fantastic Valentine's Day meal deals from just under £3.50 per person
The menu has everything from succulent meaty mains to vibrant vegan dishes, seafood, and sweet treats, starting from as little as £6.77 for two. Launching in stores from 9th February.
Aldi’s Valentine’s Menus:
The Cheapest Three-Course Deal
(£3.38 per person without wine, £5.43 with wine)
· Heart Shaped Garlic Bread (£1.29, 145g)
· Specially Selected Heart Shaped Lobster Pasta (£2.99, 250g)
· Specially Selected White Chocolate and Raspberry Panna Cotta Twin Pots (£2.49, 2 x 85g)
· Optional: Grapevine Sauvignon Blanc (£4.09, 75cl)
Shoppers will be lovestruck by Aldi’s most affordable three-course Valentine’s-day dinner, which is bursting with flavour and boasts an unbeatable price. Diners can kick off with a fun twist on a crowd-pleasing classic with the Heart Shaped Garlic Bread (£1.29, 145g), before tucking into the luxurious Specially Selected Heart Shaped Lobster Pasta (£2.99, 250g) to bring a touch of luxury to dinner tables. Finish with the NEW Specially Selected White Chocolate and Raspberry Panna Cotta Twin Pots (£2.49, 2 x 85g) a pleasing pudding for an added touch of romance.
Available at an incredible £3.38 per person, or just £6.77 when paired with the delightfully crisp Grapevine Sauvignon Blanc (£4.09, 75cl)
TOTAL FOR TWO: £6.77 (WITH WINE: £10.86)
More-ishly Meaty
(£5.13 per person without wine, £7.55 with wine)
· Heart Shaped Garlic Bread (£1.29, 145g)
· Specially Selected Nduja Style, Bacon Wrapped Chicken Breast with Sundried Tomato (£4.49, 375g)
· Specially Selected Gastro Green Veg Medley (£1.99, 225g)
· Specially Selected White Chocolate and Raspberry Panna Cotta Twin Pots (£2.49, 2 x 85g)
· Optional: Pierre Jaurant French Pinot Noir (£4.85, 75cl)
Lovebirds can start with the Heart Shaped Garlic Bread (£1.29, 145g), before tucking into Aldi’s all NEW Specially Selected Nduja Style, Bacon Wrapped Chicken Breast with Sundried Tomato (£4.49, 375g) a delicious tender meat which perfectly pairs with a side of fresh Specially Selected Green Veg Medley (£1.99, 225g). Follow with the NEW Specially Selected White Chocolate and Raspberry Panna Cotta Twin Pot (£2.49, 2 x 85g) for a delightful dessert to finish.
This three course meal costs just £5.13 per person, and shoppers can enjoy it with the rich notes of the Pierre Jaurant French Pinot Noir (£4.85, 75cl), making the total come in at £7.55 per person.
TOTAL FOR TWO: £10.26 (WITH WINE: £15.11)
Wonderful Wagyu
(£5.14 per person without wine, £8.28 with wine)
· Specially Selected Gastro Wagyu Beef Pizza and Sticky Asian Glaze (£4.99, 495g)
· Specially Selected Gastro Wagyu Thick Cut Chips (£2.29, 400g)
· Dessert Menu Tear and Share Cookie (£2.99, 215g)
· Optional: Specially Selected Argentinian Malbec (£6.29, 75cl)
Crust in time for Valentine’s Day, Aldi is pairing one of the most premium meats in the world with a delicious sourdough base in the form of its NEW Specially Selected Gastro Wagyu Beef Pizza and Sticky Asian Glaze (£4.99, 495g), The dough is hand-stretched by skilled artisans and baked in a traditional wood-fire pizza oven. The base is topped with rich, shredded Wagyu beef brisket and a sachet of sticky Asian glaze. The Specially Selected Wagyu Thick Cut Chips (£2.29, 400g) are a perfect match for this moreish main, finished with the adorable NEW Dessert Menu Tear and Share Cookie (£2.99, 215g).
Just £5.14 per person, and only £8.28 when paired with the refreshing Specially Selected Argentinian Malbec (£6.29, 75cl).
TOTAL FOR TWO: £10.27 (WITH WINE: £16.56)
Succulent Seafood
(£4.99 per person without wine, £8.73 with wine)
· Specially Selected Gastro Argentinean Red Shrimp with Pil-Pil Butter (£3.49, 197g)
· Specially Selected Gastro Sea Bass Fillets with Asian Inspired Butter (£4.49, 215g)
· Specially Selected Gastro Green Veg Medley (£1.99, 225g)
· Optional: Specially Selected French Marsanne (£7.49, 75cl)
For affordably priced, quality seafood, Aldi is quite the catch this year. The supermarket is elevating diners’ Valentine’s night-in experience with its NEW Specially Selected Gastro Argentinian Red Shrimp with Pil-Pil Butter (£3.49, 197g) starter, combining succulent shrimps accompanied by a tasty olive oil and garlic butter. Shoppers can choose to follow this with Aldi’s sophisticated NEW Specially Selected Gastro Sea Bass Fillets with Asian Inspired Butter (£4.49, 215g) complemented with a fresh Specially Selected Green Veg Medley (£1.99, 225g) side.
This three-course meal is available for only £4.99 per person, and just £8.73 when accompanied with Specially Selected French Marsanne (£7.49, 75cl).
TOTAL FOR TWO: £9.97 (WITH WINE: £17.46)
A Vegan Valentine
(£4.73 per person without wine, £7.22 with wine)
· Specially Selected Gastro Mushroom Arancini (£2.99, 140g)
· Specially Selected Vegan Pie (£1.99 each, 250g) x2
· Vegan Chocolate Brownie (£2.49, 225g)
· Optional: Vegan Prosecco Frizzante (£4.99, 75cl)
There’s no compromise for vegan diners this Valentine’s. Aldi’s Specially Selected Mushroom Arancini (£2.99, 140g) is a delightful plant-based starter. Shoppers looking for vegan comfort food at its finest can follow these with two of the Specially Selected Vegan Pies (£1.99 each, 250g) in a delicious hearty Spiced Vegetable, Chickpea and Harissa flavour. Finish with the NEW decadent Vegan Chocolate Brownie (£2.49, 225g) which will certainly hit the spot!
Totaling less than £10 for two at £9.46, this plant-based three course feast is an affordable and tasty option for lovers of meat-free cuisine. Wash it down with the gorgeous Vegan Prosecco Frizzante (£4.99, 75cl) for still less than £15 for two!
Aldi’s Valentine’s Meal Range is available in stores and online via Click and Collect from 9th February.
*Prices in Scotland and Wales may vary.