Aldi launches luxury truffle filled egg.

Available for almost £20 cheaper than Hotel Chocolat’s truffle-filled counterpart, shoppers can now enjoy a luxurious treat at a fraction of the cost. Available in stores now.

The Specially Selected Belgian Truffle Filled Egg has a decadent milk chocolate shell, decorated with a bronze chocolate outer layer and comes filled with eight different flavoured Belgian chocolate truffles - it’s a box of chocolates in an Easter egg!

This mouth-watering egg has already made quite the stir on social media with one Instagram user exclaiming: “This looks like heaven” and another saying: “Oh wow!”.

Researxch shows a third of Brits can’t resist Aldi chocolate ahead of Easter weekend, one in ten admit they start tucking into Easter eggs a MONTH before Easter Sunday, and almost half of shoppers admit to scoffing easter egg they had bought for someone else.

Aldi’s latest chocolate masterpiece joins its largest and most egg-stravagent range of Easter treats to date, including the NEW Specially Selected Salted Caramel Crunch Egg (£6.99, 328g) - a hand-finished Belgian milk chocolate egg, front-loaded with salted caramel pearls and melt-in-the-mouth truffles within. Perfect for enjoying a sweet treat post-Easter roast. Available in stores now.

What’s more, the NEW Specially Selected Marble Eggs (£5.99, 240g) available in Belgian Milk Chocolate and Valencia Orange and sophisticated Belgian White Chocolate and Scottish Raspberry flavours make the perfect Easter gift. Deliciously moreish and a feast for the eyes too, these marble patterned eggs will be an el-egg-ant choice this Easter! In stores now.