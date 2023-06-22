News you can trust since 1904
Birds Bakery announces renaming of fan favourite with a miniature version in tow

East Midlands’ favourite Birds Bakery has announced it will be renaming its iconic cream puff, while also introducing a miniature version to its product range.
By Katie CrossthwaiteContributor
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 14:38 BST- 1 min read

The renaming comes after decades of local debates over what the chocolate-covered, cream-filled treat should be known as and, after popular demand, the cream puff will now officially be known as an ‘elephant’s foot’.

Alongside the new name, a smaller version of this classic is being introduced, aptly named a ‘baby elephant’s foot’.

Lesley Bird, Birds chief operating officer, said: “The cream puff has been a signature product in our stores for years and has always been a favourite with our customers. We view our customers as an extended family and believe it's important to take on board their feedback and suggestions. When we heard that most locals prefer to call our cream puff an ‘Elephant’s Foot’ we were inspired to change the name and lean into our Midlands roots.

Birds Bakery has revealed a new miniature product. Picture: Birds BakeryBirds Bakery has revealed a new miniature product. Picture: Birds Bakery
“We’re a family-run business and like this to filter through to our product selection, so what better way to show this, and support the rename, than to introduce a miniature version of our classic cream cake. The new size is the perfect addition to any family picnic, especially in the warmer weather and we love that all generations enjoy our products so now there is a ‘foot’ for everyone.”

Birds has more than 60 stores across the region, including: Main Street, Bulwell; High Street, Hucknall; West Gate, Mansfield; and Low Street and Lakeside Point, Sutton, where both the original and new products will be available, priced £1.55 and 95p respectively.

Birds Bakery has revealed a baby elephant's foot, to go alongside its renamed elephant's foot. Picture: Birds BakeryBirds Bakery has revealed a baby elephant's foot, to go alongside its renamed elephant's foot. Picture: Birds Bakery
