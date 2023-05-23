Jam doughnuts are popular with Birds' customers.

Fans of the family-run bakery will be able to create the new doughnut over the coming weeks by voting in polls on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to pick the base flavour, filling and topping.

The winning combination will then be created by Birds expert bakers, before being available to buy in store and online later this summer.

The first vote, which has now opened, is to pick the base flavour – choosing between strawberry, chocolate and lemon.

Lesley Bird, Birds chief operating officer, said: “We love to involve our customers and listen to what they want to see in store.

“As doughnuts are one of our top sellers, we wanted to let everyone have a say on what our new creation should be.

“By asking them to choose a base flavour, filling and topping we hope to build a product unique to Birds and our customers across the East Midlands.”

The initiative has been inspired by National Doughnut Week, a nationwide fundraising week organised by The Children’s Trust, supporting children with brain injuries, which runs until Sunday, May 28.

Birds will be giving 20p to the charity from every individual doughnut sale during the week, as well as 25p from every sale of its limited-edition salted caramel cream-filled doughnut, which is topped with a ginger crumb.

Last year, Birds raised £10,000 during National Doughnut Week.

