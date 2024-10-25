Brockmans Gin shares recipes for ‘spooky sips’ for the perfect Halloween party
- How to make Halloween-themed cocktails using Brockmans Gin
- Recipes include; Smoked Rosemary Paloma, The Improper G&T and Improper Margarita
Halloween is fast approaching and many of us are already planning our perfect party to celebrate the ‘spooky’ season.
A Halloween party needs only a few things, scary decorations, classic eerie songs (Monster Mash and Thriller are absolute must-haves), ghostly games and of course a fantastic selection of Halloween food and drink.
To ensure your Halloween party goes off with a ‘BOO!’, Brockmans Gin has shared a selection of recipes to create terrifyingly tasty cocktails.
Find the cocktails below, including the ingredients
Smoked Rosemary Paloma
Ingredients:
- 50ml Brockmans Agave Cut
- 12.5ml Lime Juice
- 25ml Pink Grapefruit juice
- 7.5ml Rosemary Syrup
- 50ml Soda Grapefruit Twist and Smoked Rosemary Garnish
How to make:
- Add all non-carbonated ingredients to a shaker, add ice, and shake hard for five seconds.
- Strain into an ice filled glass and top with soda.
- Garnish with a twist of grapefruit and a smoked sprig of rosemary
The Improper G&T
Ingredients:
- 50mlBrockmans Gin
- 150ml low sugar lemonade
- Lemon wheel & blueberry garnish
- GLASSWARE
- Highball
- ICE
- High quality cubed
How to make:
- Build all ingredients in an ice filled glass. Stir gently to combine.
Improper Margarita
Ingredients:
- 20ml Brockmans Orange Kiss
- 30ml Silver Tequila
- 25ml Fresh Lime Juice
- 15ml Sugar Syrup
- GLASSWARE
- Coupe
- ICE
- High quality cubed for shaking
How to make:
- Add all ingredients to a shaker. Shake with ice and strain into a rocks glass over ice.
