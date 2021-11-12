Byron's Rest flying the flag for Hucknall in Good Beer Guide 2022

And Hucknall has just one entry this year – Byron’s Rest on Baker Street.

The pub is known for serving Titanic Plum Porter and also has up to eight beers the change regularly.

Hugely popular with real ale fans and townsfolk alike, the guide describes the pub as ‘typical of a medieval burgage plot’ and adds that the rear garden is ‘a tranquil oasis in the heart of town’.

Byron's Rest is in this year's CAMRA Good Beer Guide

The guide is available to order now online from the CAMRA shop here.

Here’s every pub in our county featured in the Good Beer Guide 2022:

ARNOLD

Abdication

Robin Hood & Little John

BEESTON

Crown Inn

Star Inn

Victoria Hotel

BINGHAM

Horse & Plough

Wheatsheaf

BLIDWORTH

Black Bull

BLYTH

Red Hart

CAR COLSTON

Royal Oak

CARLTON-IN-LINDRICK

Grey Horses Inn

EAST LEAKE

Round RobINN

EAST MARKHAM

Queen’s Hotel

EASTWOOD

Gamekeeper’s

Tap & Growler

EDWINSTOWE

Forest Lodge

GRANBY

Marquis of Granby

HIGH MARNHAM

Brownlow Arms

HUCKNALL

Byron’s Rest

KIMBERLEY

Roots Emporium

KIRKBY

Dandy Cock Ale House

LAMBLEY

Woodlark Inn

LANEHAM

Bees Knees

LOUND

Bluebell Inn

MANSFIELD

Brown Cow

Garrison

Railway Inn

Redgate

NEWARK

Flying Circus

Just Beer Micropub

Organ Grinder

Oscar’s Inn

Prince Rupert

NOTTINGHAM

Barrel Drop

Beerheadz

Bread & Bitter

Brickyard

Doctor’s Orders

Fox & Grapes

King William IV

Lincolnshire Poacher

Lion Inn

Newshouse

Old Volunteer

Plough Inn

Sir John Borlase Warren

Vat & Fiddle

OXTON

Old Green Dragon

RADCLIFFE-ON-TRENT

Chestnut

Yard of Ale

RAINWORTH

REMPSTONE

Whtie Lion

RETFORD

Beer Under The Clock

Black Boy Inn

Brew Shed

Idle Valley Tap

RUDDINGTON

Frame Breakers

SOUTHWELL

Final Whistle

Old Coach House

STAPLEFORD

Horse & Jockey

STAUNTON-IN-THE-VALE

Staunton Arms

SUTTON

Duke of Sussex

FireRock

Scruffy Dog

UNDERWOOD

Ginger Giraffe Micro Pub and Gin Bar

WEST BRIDGFORD

Poppy & Pint

Stratford Haven

WORKSOP

Liquorice Gardens

Mallard

Shireoaks Inn