It has an incredibly unique flavour

Costa Coffee have unveiled a brand-new iced whipped latte

Lavender Iced Whipped Latte is Costa Coffee's newest addition

It will be officially launched on Thursday May 8

Costa Coffee has launched a brand-new iced whipped latte, just in time for the weather warming up.

Earlier in the spring, Costa Coffee launched an iced whipped latte range but more recently introduced the Vanilla Lavender Iced Whipped Latte.

I was eager to try this as I love iced coffee, and the term “whipped” really intrigued me. I imagined before drinking it that it would give a creamier texture than the usual iced latte.

The lavender flavour though is what really drew me in. I love the scent of lavender in regards to the likes of room sprays and perfumes, but I have never tasted the flavour.

Hot weather: I tried Costa's brand-new iced latte as temperatures soar

I wasn’t sure if I would actually like the lavender flavour or not, but I was certainly willing to give it a try.

Well, I was more than pleasantly surprised with the taste of the Vanilla Lavender Iced Whipped Latte.

It had a lovely sweet taste to it, which was perfectly balanced without being overpowering. The flavour actually reminded me of milkshakes.

The coffee was incredibly creamy too, as I had previously guessed with the term “whipped” being used in its name.

The Vanilla Lavender Iced Whipped Latte is a fantastic new addition to Costa Coffee’s menu. By trying this, I have also learned to step out of my comfort zone a little more as it was absolutely delicious, but not something I would usually order.

Costa Coffee will officially launch the Vanilla Lavender Iced Whipped Latte on Thursday May 8 2025.

