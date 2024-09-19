Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Forget everything you thought you knew about beer samplers!

Aldi just shook things up by hiring Christine Mitchell, a 37-year-old NHS Biomedical Scientist and busy mum, as their official beer taster.

Christine beat hundreds of applicants with her passion for Aldi's "diverse" range of beers, admitting they "export her to her happy place".

From lab coat to beer stein: Aldi hires NHS biomedical scientist as its official beer taster.

When she's not chasing after her toddler or with her head in a book for her master's degree, you can find Christine enjoying a refreshing bottle of Aldi’s Rheinbacher Weissbier or training for a fitness competition.

As Aldi's Official Beer Taster, Christine will be sharing her feedback on the latest brews, helping to shape the supermarket's future product selection.

Christine's infectious enthusiasm for beer coupled with her sharp, scientific mind, made her standout among hundreds of applicants. The judges were impressed by her genuine passion and unique perspective.

As Aldi's official beer guru, Christine dived headfirst into her new role, sampling ten delicious beers and ciders from its September line-up. From the crisp sweetness of the NEW älska Vintage Pear Cider to the award-winning Grande Spanish Lager (a "Country Winner" at this year's prestigious World Beer Awards!), Christine's tastebuds were put to the test.

Her all-important reviews will help guide and inform Aldi bosses ahead of key decision-making for the supermarket’s next range.

Christine said: “As a microbiologist, I understand the magic of micro-organisms, including yeast – and without yeast, there is no beer! I really didn’t expect to land this role, so I am very excited to be part of something I’m enthusiastic about.

“You can imagine my excitement when I landed this dream gig! My family is over the moon... although my partner is secretly hoping I share my samples. I'm eager to put my tastebuds (and science brain!) to good use, helping Aldi shoppers discover their new favourite brews.

“In terms of my favourites, I’m a big fan of the Traditional Triple Beer, but the 0% Rheinbacher is also an enjoyable non-alcoholic crowd pleaser.”

Julie Ashfield, Managing Director of Buying at Aldi UK, says: “At Aldi, we're passionate about offering our shoppers a fantastic beer selection – from award-winning classics to exciting new flavours and no-and-low options. We're thrilled to have Christine's expert palate on board. Her insights will be invaluable as we continue to develop beers that surprise and delight our customers."

Aldi’s latest Beer Range, with tasting notes from Official Beer Taster, Christine Mitchell:

NEW älska Vintage Pear Cider (£1.99, 500ml)

“Sweet with mild hints of apple and pear. Smooth and thin on the palette – very easy to drink with a strong ABV.”

Grande Spanish Lager (£1.79, 660ml)

“A classic done right. Pale amber in colour with sweet and crisp notes on the nose, this lager has a subtle sweetness with a pleasant bitterness.”

San Marcos Lager (£1.79, 500ml)

“Clear golden with a creamy head, this beer is sweet on the nose with hints of citrus and malt. With subtle malt and bread flavours, it’s both well-balanced and smooth.”

Mystic River East Coast IPA (£1.79, 440ml)

“Dry but smooth, this ale offers a sweet and juicy tropical blast with a lingering banana and cereal aftertaste.”

Silver Lake West Coast IPA (£1.79, 440ml)

“Sweet on the nose with hints of pine, citrus, and hops. Bold flavours of marmalade and zingy fruits leave a pleasantly bitter finish.”

Orchard English Vintage Cider (£1.49, 500ml)

“Clear, pale and golden, crisp apple notes offer a slight bitterness with a good balance between dry and sweetness. An excellent West Country cider that would complement a mature cheddar and cracker duo.”

Taurus Blood Orange Cider (£3.49, 4 x 440ml)

“With hints of citrus on the nose, this sweet tipple offers bold blood orange notes with a hint of apple bitterness.”

Taurus Cherry Cider (£3.49, 4 x 440ml)

“Bold cherry notes that are reminiscent of a cider-inspired Cherryade.”

Brasserie du Noir Bière Triple Traditionelle (£3.49, 750ml)

“Wheat and creamy banana notes with hints of mango and tropical flavours. A refreshing and very pleasant holiday-feel beer.”

Rheinbacher 0% Pilsner (£2.99, 6 x 330ml)

“A very pleasant and smooth 0% beer with subtle malt, banana and fruit flavours for a well-balanced and very enjoyable non-alcoholic option.”