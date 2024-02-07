From margherita to meat feast – Seven best pizzerias in Hucknall according to Dispatch readers

This list is not ordered (and by no means exhaustive).
1. Cucina Hucknall
Cucina Hucknall, based at 54A High Street, Hucknall, has 30 years of pizza experience to share. The business was highly recommended by readers. Photo: Cucina Hucknall
2. Byron's Rest
According to readers, Byron's Rest, 8 Baker Street, Hucknall, makes the best pizzas. Photo: Byron's Rest
3. Pizza King
Pizza King , located at 53 Watnall Road, Hucknall, was a popular suggestion from readers. Photo: Pizza King
4. Mughal Indian Takeaway and Restaurant
Along with traditional Indian food, Mughal Indian Takeaway and Restaurant also serves European dishes such as pizza and other takeaway options. Located 63-65 Annesley Road, Hucknall. Photo: Mughal Indian Takeaway and Restaurant