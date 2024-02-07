News you can trust since 1904
From margherita to meat feast – Seven best pizzerias in Hucknall according to Dispatch readers

As February 9 marks National Pizza Day – we asked readers for their recommendations for the best pizzeria in Hucknall.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 7th Feb 2024, 15:03 GMT

Here are nine recommendations for the best pizzerias in Hucknall – according to Hucknall Dispatch readers.

This list is not ordered (and by no means exhaustive).

We have selected seven places as suggested on www.facebook.com/HucknallandBulwellDispatch

Cucina Hucknall, based at 54A High Street, Hucknall, has 30 years of pizza experience to share. The business was highly recommended by readers.

1. Cucina Hucknall

According to readers, Byron's Rest, 8 Baker Street, Hucknall, makes the best pizzas.

2. Byron's Rest

Pizza King , located at 53 Watnall Road, Hucknall, was a popular suggestion from readers.

3. Pizza King

Along with traditional Indian food, Mughal Indian Takeaway and Restaurant also serves European dishes such as pizza and other takeaway options. Located 63-65 Annesley Road, Hucknall.

4. Mughal Indian Takeaway and Restaurant

