Google Reviews 19 top-rated Mansfield and Ashfield pizza places

And not just takeaway either – we all like our Italian restaurants too and even when eating out, the lure of the pizza is still the choice for many.

We’ve searched on Google Reviews to find out which pizza places scored highest with you when it comes to want that slice of Italy.

Here, in no particular order, are 19 pizza places from across Mansfield and Ashfield rated 4.5 or higher on Google Reviews.

1 . Ciao Bella, Mansfield Ciao Bella, on Nottingham Road, Mansfield, is rated 4.7 on Google Reviews. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . Moda, Hucknall Moda, on Annesley Road, Hucknall, is rated 4.7 on Google Reviews Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Crave, Mansfield Crave, on Leeming Street, Mansfield, has a Google Review rating of 4.7 Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Bella Italia, Mansfield Bella Italia, on Nottingham Road, Mansfield, has a rating of 4.6 Photo: Google Photo Sales