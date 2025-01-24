Google Reviews' 24 great curry houses in Mansfield and Ashfield

Whether it’s a mild korma, a legendary chicken tikka masala or you like turn up the heat with jalfrezi or a vindaloo, we Brits can’t get enough of it.

It is estimated that there are more than 12,000 Indian, Bangladeshi, Sri Lankan and Pakistani restaurants in the UK, employing more than 100,000 people.

And whether it’s eat in or takeaway, a tasty curry with famiy or friends is always a winner.

And these are the Mansfield and Ashfield curry houses that score best on Google Reviews.

Spice Regency Spice Regency on Mansfield Road, Clipstone, has a 4.7/5 rating based on 100.

The New Chand Spice Regency on Toothill Road, Mansfield, has a 4.6/5 rating based on 100.

The Gurkha Palace - Sutton The Gurkha Palace on Brook Street, Sutton has a a top five-star rating.

Mopul's Mopul's on Westfield Lane, Mansfield, has a 4.9/5 rating based on 100.