Google Reviews' 8 top-rated Ashfield pizza places

Celebrated annually on April 5 each year, this is a day dedicated to enjoying and celebrating the unique and delicious Chicago-style deep-dish pizza.
And when it comes to us all enjoying a Saturday night takeaway, many of us like to go Italian and order our favourite pizzas.
And not just takeaway either – we all like our Italian restaurants too and even when eating out, the lure of the pizza is still the choice for many.
Here are eight pizza places from across Ashfield rated 4.5 or higher on Google Reviews.
1. Moda, Hucknall
Moda, on Annesley Road, Hucknall, is rated 4.7 on Google Reviews Photo: Google
2. Lemo Pizza House, Sutton
Lemo Pizza House, Leamington Buildings, Sutton has a 4.9 rating on Google Reviews. Photo: Google
3. Santu's Plaza, Sutton
Santu's Plaza on Mansfield Road, Sutton is rated 4.6 on Google Reviews. Photo: Google
4. Oregano, Hucknall
Oregano, on Portland Road, Hucknall, is rated 4.6 on Google Reviews Photo: National World
