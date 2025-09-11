These are the top farm shops around the area according to Google Reviews. Photo: Getty Imagesplaceholder image
Google Reviews' 9 best Mansfield, Ashfield, Bassetlaw and Broxtowe farm shops

By John Smith
Published 11th Sep 2025, 15:23 BST
This week was Back British Farming Day and to celebrate, we’ve put together a list of the best rated farm shops in and around Mansfield, Ashfield, Bassetlaw and Broxtowe, according to Google Reviews.

Whether you want to eat more local produce or just can’t find that something different at the supermarket, farm shops are always there with their shelves packed with locally-grown and prepared food and often some locally-made tipple too.

The shops on this list are in no particular order but all are rated 4.5 or higher on Google Reviews.

Located at Penniment House Farm, this shop is rated 4.8 on Google Reviews.

1. DD & E Bates & Sons - Mansfield

Located at Penniment House Farm, this shop is rated 4.8 on Google Reviews. Photo: Submitted

This shop is on Main Street and has a Google Reviews rating of 4.7.

2. Brooke Farm - Linby

This shop is on Main Street and has a Google Reviews rating of 4.7. Photo: Google

This well-known farm shop on the Welbeck Estate has a Google Reviews rating of 4.7.

3. Welbeck Farm Shop - Worksop

This well-known farm shop on the Welbeck Estate has a Google Reviews rating of 4.7. Photo: Submitted

Located on Mansfield Road, this farm shop is rated 4.8 on Google Reviews.

4. The Barn at Morefruita Farm - Worksop

Located on Mansfield Road, this farm shop is rated 4.8 on Google Reviews. Photo: Google

