Google Reviews' 9 best Mansfield, Ashfield, Bassetlaw and Broxtowe farm shops

Whether you want to eat more local produce or just can’t find that something different at the supermarket, farm shops are always there with their shelves packed with locally-grown and prepared food and often some locally-made tipple too.
The shops on this list are in no particular order but all are rated 4.5 or higher on Google Reviews.
1. DD & E Bates & Sons - Mansfield
Located at Penniment House Farm, this shop is rated 4.8 on Google Reviews. Photo: Submitted
2. Brooke Farm - Linby
This shop is on Main Street and has a Google Reviews rating of 4.7. Photo: Google
3. Welbeck Farm Shop - Worksop
This well-known farm shop on the Welbeck Estate has a Google Reviews rating of 4.7. Photo: Submitted
4. The Barn at Morefruita Farm - Worksop
Located on Mansfield Road, this farm shop is rated 4.8 on Google Reviews. Photo: Google