Here are 11 of the best fish and chip shops in Hucknall and Bulwell according to Google reviews

There’s nothing like fish and chips to put a tough week behind you and start the weekend in style.

But with so many chippys out there it can be hard knowing where to go if you want a cracking haddock and chips and friendly service.

Here we bring you a list of some of Hucknall and Bulwell’s best fish and chip shops, using customer reviews on google.

Each review is out of five stars.

1 . Atlantis Fish Bar, Hucknall "Food was great, service amazing & lovely staff." Rated 3.9

2 . Angelo's Chippery, Bulwell "If you like MASSIVE portions of kebabs, fish&chips, sausages, ribs etc. THIS IS place to go!" Rated 4.3

3 . Annesley Road Fish Bar, Hucknall "Best fish & chips by miles. Always clean and fresh. Staff are lovely too." Rated 4.5

4 . The Fryary, Hucknall "Best kebab meat in Hucknall good chips and not had a bad meal at all." Rated 4.4