You can't beat fish & chips on a Friday night after a hard week at work

Here are 11 of the best fish and chip shops in Hucknall and Bulwell according to Google reviews

There’s nothing like fish and chips to put a tough week behind you and start the weekend in style.

By John Smith
58 minutes ago

But with so many chippys out there it can be hard knowing where to go if you want a cracking haddock and chips and friendly service.

Here we bring you a list of some of Hucknall and Bulwell’s best fish and chip shops, using customer reviews on google.

Each review is out of five stars.

Let us know which is your favourite chippy, and why, via our social media channels.

1. Atlantis Fish Bar, Hucknall

"Food was great, service amazing & lovely staff." Rated 3.9

2. Angelo's Chippery, Bulwell

"If you like MASSIVE portions of kebabs, fish&chips, sausages, ribs etc. THIS IS place to go!" Rated 4.3

3. Annesley Road Fish Bar, Hucknall

"Best fish & chips by miles. Always clean and fresh. Staff are lovely too." Rated 4.5

4. The Fryary, Hucknall

"Best kebab meat in Hucknall good chips and not had a bad meal at all." Rated 4.4

