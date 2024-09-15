McDonald's - Mansfield town centre - has a 3.9 rating from 1,474 Google reviewsMcDonald's - Mansfield town centre - has a 3.9 rating from 1,474 Google reviews
Here are the best and worst McDonald's in Hucknall, Bulwell and the surrounding Nottingham area - according reviews left by diners on Google

Published 2nd Mar 2023, 13:30 GMT
When you’re out and about and are gagging for a bite to eat then McDonald’s is never far away.

But sometimes the experiences can be very different with some branches modern, spacious and quiet and others a little too rundown, busy and dishing up disappointingly cold fries and burgers.

So where is the best place to go if you want sizzling hot fries, a tasty burger and a good customer experience.

Here we bring you some of the best rated Maccies in the area as per reviews by Google.

Let us know your McDonald’s of choice and why via social media.

McDonald's - Mansfield Leisure Park - has a 3.9 from 2,455 reviews.

1. McDonald's - Mansfield Leisure Park

McDonald's - Mansfield Leisure Park - has a 3.9 from 2,455 reviews. Photo: Google

McDonald's - Sherwood Oaks Business Park - has a rating of 3.5 from 669 Google reviews.

2. McDonald's Sherwood Oaks Business Park

McDonald's - Sherwood Oaks Business Park - has a rating of 3.5 from 669 Google reviews. Photo: Google

McDonald's - Mansfield town centre - has a 3.9 rating from 1,474 Google reviews

3.

McDonald's - Mansfield town centre - has a 3.9 rating from 1,474 Google reviews Photo: McDonald's - Mansfield town centre

McDonald's - Kings Mill Rd East, Sutton - has a rating of 3.9 from 3,033 Google reviews.

4. McDonald's Kings Mill Rd East, Sutton

McDonald's - Kings Mill Rd East, Sutton - has a rating of 3.9 from 3,033 Google reviews. Photo: Google

