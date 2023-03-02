When you’re out and about and are gagging for a bite to eat then McDonalds is never far away.

But sometimes the experiences can be very different with some branches modern, spacious and quiet and others a little too rundown, busy and dishing up disappointingly cold fries and burgers.

So where is the best place to go if you want sizzling hot fries, a tasty burger and a good customer experience.

Here we bring you some of the best rated Maccies in the area as per reviews by Google.

1 . McDonald's Ashgate Rd, Hucknall McDonald's - Ashgate Rd, Hucknall - has a rating of 3.5 from 636 Google reviews.

2 . McDonald's Bulwell McDonald's Bulwell is rated 3.6 from 2,591 Google reviews.

3 . McDonald's Langley Mill McDonald's Langley Mill is rated 3.4 from 1,769 Google reviews.

4 . McDonald's Basford McDonald's Basford has a rating of 3.6 from 2,513 Google reviews.