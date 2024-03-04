Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Whether celebrating with mum, step-mum, auntie, or anyone else special to you, there’s plenty of activities from a collaboration with Mr Men and Little Miss through to fun play areas for the kids and unrivalled value set menus.

Brewers Fayre have teamed up with Mr Men and Little Miss for a range of activities for Mother’s Day!

Across the weekend, all children dining will receive a ‘Mr Men Little Miss My Mummy activity sheet, featuring plenty of activities to keep them busy and a card they can create for the mother figure in their live. Plus, there are added gifts – with the chance to win a Mr Men and Little Miss book bundle for the little ones!

Let the kids unleash their energy in the exciting play areas, where daily activities ensure endless entertainment. Entry to the play areas is priced at £4.50 for 90 minutes and are available to purchase directly at the pubs.

Sunday Roasts, Carvery & A La Carte Dining | Two Courses from £14.99 or Three Courses from £16.99

The special Mother’s Day’s menu at Brewers Fayre has been designed for all the family to enjoy with an array of dishes for all taste. With great quality food at great value, starters include Garlic & Herb Mushrooms; and a classic Prawn Cocktail.

Followed with a trip to the carvery at select sites where there’s a choice of succulent roast beef, turkey, gammon complete with unlimited sides of crispy roast potatoes, golden Yorkshires, honey-roasted parsnips and lashings of gravy. Alternatively, dine a la carte with mains of White Wine & Mushroom Rump Steak or Brewers Fayre’s bestselling Smothered Chicken.

A delicious prawn cocktail starter.

For a real feast, add a third course for only £2 and enjoy desserts like Cadbury Nibbles Sundae or Churros with Cadbury Crunchie on offer – it’s sure to earn you brownie points! Available 9th – 10th March (roasts 10th March only).