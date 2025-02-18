Michelin Guide 2025: 11 of the best restaurants in and around Nottinghamshire

By Kate Mason
Published 18th Feb 2025, 14:08 BST
Updated 16th Sep 2025, 10:40 BST
The Michelin Guide 2025 is out, listing Britain and Ireland’s finest restaurants, and once again Nottinghamshire and the surrounding area features prominently.

Below are all the restaurants in and around Nottinghamshire which are recommended in the Michelin Guide 2025.

11 of the best restaurants in and around Nottinghamshire

1. Hungry?

11 of the best restaurants in and around Nottinghamshire Photo: Submit

The Michelin Guide said: "It's gained a strong following thanks to being gastronomically adventurous and having a passionate team who make a real effort to welcome their guests; custom menus with your name on is a particularly nice touch. "The kitchen show great ambition within the pub surroundings, with a tasting menu available alongside the à la carte. The chefs show great skill in spotlighting their quality produce, like super-fresh wild seabass cooked to perfection with a delicious crispy skin. Well-appointed bedrooms complete the appealing overall package."

2. The Bulls Head, New Road, Holymoorside

2. The Bulls Head, New Road, Holymoorside

The guide states: "Negotiate the steep steps down to this small riverside restaurant and head for the front room with its floor to ceiling windows or the delightful rear terrace which offers wonderful views. Unfussy, modern British dishes are attractively presented and display the odd Mediterranean touch."

3. Stones, Dale Road, Matlock

3. Stones, Dale Road, Matlock

The guide states: "An elegant hotel restaurant where old mullioned stone windows, oak ‘Mousey Thompson’ furnishings and antique oil paintings are juxtaposed with modern lighting and contemporary art. Lunch offers traditional dishes, while dinner is more adventurous. Bedrooms are furnished with antiques."

4. The Peacock, Bakewell Road, Rowsley

4. The Peacock, Bakewell Road, Rowsley

