Michelin Guide 2025: 11 of the best restaurants in and around Nottinghamshire

2 . The Bulls Head, New Road, Holymoorside

The Michelin Guide said: "It's gained a strong following thanks to being gastronomically adventurous and having a passionate team who make a real effort to welcome their guests; custom menus with your name on is a particularly nice touch. "The kitchen show great ambition within the pub surroundings, with a tasting menu available alongside the à la carte. The chefs show great skill in spotlighting their quality produce, like super-fresh wild seabass cooked to perfection with a delicious crispy skin. Well-appointed bedrooms complete the appealing overall package." Photo: Brian Eyre