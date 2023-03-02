McDonald's Victoria Centre is rated 3.8 from 2,436 Google reviews.placeholder image
McDonald's Victoria Centre is rated 3.8 from 2,436 Google reviews.

'More dangerous drunks than Magaluf, needs a refurb, great food/plenty of room and more security than cooks' - diners have their say on the best and worst McDonald's in the Nottingham area

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 2nd Mar 2023, 13:40 BST
Updated 6th Feb 2025, 13:22 BST
When you’re out and about and are gagging for a bite to eat then McDonald’s is never far away.

But sometimes the experiences can be very different with some branches modern, spacious and quiet and others a little too rundown, busy and dishing up disappointingly cold fries and burgers.

So where is the best place to go if you want sizzling hot fries, a tasty burger and a good customer experience.

Here we bring you some of the best rated Maccies in the area as per reviews by Google.

Let us know your McDonald’s of choice and why via social media.

McDonald's 7 Angel Row has a 3.7 rating out of 1,848 Google reviews.

1. McDonald's 7 Angel Row

McDonald's 7 Angel Row has a 3.7 rating out of 1,848 Google reviews. Photo: Google

Mcdonald's - 1 Nuthall Rd, Nottingham - is rated 3.8 from 2,713 Google reviews

2. Mcdonald's - 1 Nuthall Rd, Nottingham

Mcdonald's - 1 Nuthall Rd, Nottingham - is rated 3.8 from 2,713 Google reviews Photo: Google

3. McDonald's Victoria Centre

McDonald's Victoria Centre is rated 3.8 from 2,436 Google reviews. Photo: Google

McDonald's - Ashgate Rd, Hucknall - has a rating of 3.5 from 973 Google reviews.

4. McDonald's Ashgate Rd, Hucknall

McDonald's - Ashgate Rd, Hucknall - has a rating of 3.5 from 973 Google reviews. Photo: Google

