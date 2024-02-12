One true love: PizzaExpress launch heart-shaped dough balls for Valentine's Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

From today, customers can discover their one true love at PizzaExpress with the launch of heart-shaped dough balls – a twist on the brand’s iconic and much-loved dough balls.

But that’s not all – whether it’s a first date, an old flame, or you’re dining with family or friends, on Valentine’s Day only, customers can discover all the dishes they love with a special set menu.

The lovely details

Heart-shaped dough balls.

PizzaExpress Club members can enjoy a 2-course set menu for £17.95 or a 3-course set menu for £21.95.

Customers can choose from a starter and main or a starter, main and dessert, consisting of:

Starters: Heart-shaped Dough Balls, Dough Balls ‘PizzaExpress’, Buffalo Mozzarella Salad, Pollo Milanese, Garlic Mushrooms.

Mains: Any Classic pizza, Lasagna, Cannelloni, Beetroot Buddha Bowl.

