Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Nothing marks the start of autumn more than this beverage 🍂

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte is returning to selected stores from Thursday, August 8

The seasonal favourite will be available as a hot drink, iced, and Frappuccino® blended beverage

The early launch is available exclusively to Starbucks® Rewards members

Legendary coffeehouse Starbucks has announced the return of the autumnal favourite beverage, which will be available earlier than ever before.

In select stores across the UK, the iconic Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte will be marking the beginning of autumn, making its first appearance from Thursday, August 8.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spicy coffee blend will be available as a hot drink as usual, but will also be available to buy as an iced version as well as a Frappuccino® blended beverage - meaning fans can enjoy the drink whatever the weather.

Starbucks autumn favourite to make return earlier than ever before (Photo: Edelman) | Edelman

Starbucks has made the decision to relaunch its Pumpkin Spice Latte earlier this year due to a rise in demand from customers. Online searches for “Pumpkin Spice Latte” have risen, with fans searching from as early as July.

The seasonal favourite combines Starbucks® Espresso Roast, pumpkin spice flavour sauce and steamed milk, topped with whipped cream and the celebrated spice blend of cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg and cloves - making a delicious, autumnal taste.

Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte will be available for Starbucks® Rewards members from Thursday, August 8 before launching officially for all customers two weeks later on Thursday, August 22.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To sign up to become a Starbucks® Rewards member, all you need to do is download the Starbucks® UK app and sign up. To use the rewards system, you can scan or swipe your card, the Starbucks® UK App or order ahead and collect in-store or via Drive Thru.

Starbucks will also be launching more autumn food and drink choices across the UK from Thursday, August 22 and full food items from Thursday, September 5.

Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte will start from £4.65, the Iced Pumpkin Spice Latte will start from £4.70 and the Pumpkin Spice Frappuccino® blended beverage will start from £4.85.

What is your favourite Starbucks drink? Let us know in the comment section below 👇