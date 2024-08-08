Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This brings back all of the nostalgic vibes 🍫

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Spice Girls launched a range of chocolate bars with Cadbury in 1997

The milk chocolate bars included an outline of each member as well as branded printed wrappers

The wrappers have now become a collectors item - selling for as much as £100

The year is 1997, and five women in the UK are dominating the pop industry as the girl group Spice Girls and have now launched an exclusive chocolate bar range with Cadbury.

Formed in 1994, the Spice Girls were a UK girl group that went on to become a global phenomenon, skyrocketing the members to international fame.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The group was made up of Mel B known as Scary Spice, Victoria Beckham known as Posh Spice, Emma Bunton known as Baby Spice, Geri Halliwell known as Ginger Spice and Mel C known as Sporty Spice.

Reminiscing on the Spice Girls Cadbury chocolate bars of the 1990s (Photo: Ray Burmiston/Avalon/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Managed by Simon Fuller, the Spice Girls released their debut single Wannabe in 1996, which spent seven weeks at number one. In the same year they released their debut album Spice, which included the hit singles, Say You’ll Be There, 2 Become 1, Mama and Who Do You Think You Are and also achieved number one.

By 1997, the girl group were dominating the pop industry on a global scale, following the release of Wannabe in the US, and making pop history with their iconic performance at The BRIT Awards of 1997.

It was an incredible year for the girl group as they also released their second album Spiceworld, which again went straight to number one, as well as a feature film of the same name where the likes of Richard E. Grant and Alan Cumming starred alongside the Spice Girls members.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But one piece of Spice Girls history that tends to be forgotten about was the iconic chocolate bar range they released in 1997 in collaboration with beloved chocolate brand, Cadbury’s.

Spice Girls fans ran to UK supermarkets to purchase the iconic chocolate range, which included individual chocolate bars, chocolate boxes, selection boxes and easter eggs.

Despite being only two years old when Spice Girls launched the collaboration with Cadbury’s, I distinctly remember the individual bars, which had photos of each girl as well as trivia about them on the inside.

The individual chocolate bars were definitely the most iconic of the range, with ten bars available with two bars dedicated to each member. The trivia on the inside revealed “Spice Facts”, which included the nickname, date of birth, star sign and more of each member.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The chocolate bar itself was milk chocolate, and had an outline of each member in one of their iconic outfits.

Despite the bars not costing a lot to buy at the time, the rare wrappers have now become a collectors item, with one Vinted seller putting five wrappers up for sale for £100.

Spice Girls weren’t the only pop group to release chocolate bars with Cadbury, as Westlife even had their own versions in 2001.

Do you remember the Spice Girls chocolate bars? Let us know in the comment section below 👇