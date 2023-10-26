Spooktacular savings: Morrisons launches Halloween range with prices starting from 99p
With prices starting at just 99p, there’s something for every shopper to enjoy, from savoury snacks to sweet nibbles.
Highlights include:
Heaven and Hell Sausages (Pack of 6 - £3.25 each, or 2 for £5.00)
Choose from heavenly Bonfire Toffee Apple or hot Hellfire Sausages to create a delectable Halloween party spread
Spicy Fright Meat Feast Pizza (£3.50 each, or 2 for £5.00)
Topped with fiery chilies, pepperoni and chicken, it will be scary how quickly it’s gobbled up!
Nightmare on Market Street Cheese (£1.35 per 100g)
Customers can head to the deli counter for a delicious fright with this Ilchester British Cheddar Cheese laced with smoky chipotle chilli
Design Your Own Pumpkin Biscuits (Pack of 4 - £1.99)
Get creative with these baked-to-perfection pumpkin cookies ready for decorating with black icing and sugar strands
Ghost Crumpets (Pack of 6 - £1.25)
Add a ghoulishly good touch to breakfast with these ghost-shaped crumpets, which go down a treat when topped with a range of spreads and toppings
Pumpkin Flooded Cupcakes - (Pack of 2 - £1.45)
Spooky and cute, these bright pumpkin cupcakes are the icing on top of the (cup)cake when it comes to Halloween parties
