Summer of play at family favourite Brewers Fayre
Taking place at its 64 pubs with play areas, expect an entertaining line-up of weekly themed events for kids, from magic performances to themed discos, with the return of the ‘Play Pass’, paired with wallet-friendly menus.
The family-friendly pub has relaunched its Play Pass to give kids unlimited access to play areas and activities throughout the school holidays.
From only £15 per child (normally £4.50 for a 90-minute session), families can unlock unlimited access to all Play At sites throughout the day, every day, including access to six-weeks of themed activities, including a Summer Festival, Movie Mayhem, Magic Week, Circus Week, Eco Warriors and Sports Week.
The summer special pass is available to purchase between the 4th – 31st July, with two-weekly, monthly, six-monthly and childminder’s monthly passes also available to purchase all year round.
The fun doesn't stop at the play area, with great value dishes on offer.
From Monday-Friday (12-6pm), feed the family for £18 menu is available including two adult mains and two kids’ meals, with an option to add two extra kids’ meals for £2.99 per child.
Choose from a selection of pub staples including Fish & Chips, Beef Lasagne and a Classic Cheeseburger, while little mouths can enjoy Spaghetti Bolognese, 10 Veg Tomato Pasta and a tasty Beef Burger to name a few. Still hungry? Diners can add a starter or a dessert at an additional price of £2.49 too!
For more information and to book your Play Pass, please visit www.brewersfayre.co.uk/en-gb/play