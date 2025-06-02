This incredible £105 Talisker whisky has just plummeted in price

Talisker's special maturation process has made this 55.1% dram irresistible. | Amazon

This 2022 special release from Talisker is a flavour-packed 11-year-old single malt with serious pedigree — and Amazon has slashed it to just £52 while stocks last.

It's an 11-year-old, cask-strength masterpiece from the Skye-based distillery, which started its ageing process in first-fill and refill ex-bourbon casks, with some wine casks thrown into the mix down the line.

The result of this complicated maturation is a complex mix of fruity flavours unique to a delicately-aged single malt.

Tasting notes point to Talisker's classic sweet, smoky, and spicy introduction to the palate, but with a distinct fruity hint.

Skye's sea air offers a salty balance in the middle, leading to a warming spice to finish.

Securing a bottle of special release whisky at half its original price is a golden opportunity, and we don't know how long the deal will last - some Amazon whisky offers have been known to expire within a day.

But if you can catch even one bottle of this 55.1% dram, you'll have done very well - especially if you're still struggling for a Father's Day present.

