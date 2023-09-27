Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With great value prices across a range of seasonal foods, everyone can enjoy a wide spread of wickedly delicious creations, starting from as little as £1.00.

Back by popular demand, shoppers can pick up the ghoulishly great Halloween Iced Ring Doughnuts 4/12 Pack (£1.35/£3.45). Topped with vibrant icing and green, orange and black coloured sprinkles, this treat is perfect for sharing around the table and a yummy treat for celebrating Halloween in style.

Kids and the young at heart alike can get stuck into the Tesco Halloween Haunted House DYO Kit for just £6.00. Complete with icing and black and orange decorations, this delicious delight brings a frightfully fun atmosphere and will ensure everyone can get creative this Halloween.

The Franken Cake.

Surprise and delight guests with the Tesco 2pk or 9pk Halloween Cupcakes (£1.50/£5.00). This cake selection, which includes a mix of chocolate and vanilla flavoured sponge, filled with chocolate and strawberry jam, topped with coloured frosting and sugar decorations is the perfect sweet treat to add to a spooky feast.

Also creeping back onto shelves is the Tesco Franken Cake (£9.00), the ultimate centrepiece for a Halloween spread. Guests can tuck in and enjoy this hand-decorated delight which is filled with chocolate flavoured frosting, covered in soft icing and adorned with edible decorations.

Tesco also has a range of grab bag treats to ensure trick or treaters can enjoy a frightening feast. Whether it’s fun size packs of Maltesers, Twix, Mars, Milky Way or family treat size Cadbury bars, shoppers can choose from a selection of sweet treats all at shockingly great value, starting from just £2.50.