These are some of the most popular places to dine across Nottinghamshire

The 15 most booked restaurants within easy reach of Mansfield, Ashfield, Worksop and Hucknall

By Kate Mason
Published 22nd Oct 2024, 11:55 BST
The most booked restaurants in Nottinghamshire have been revealed – ideal for anybody planning a day trip over the autumn months.

Each month, booking website OpenTable analyses more than 400,000 new diner reviews to help foodies discover new favourites.

OpenTable have compiled a list of the most frequently booked restaurants across Nottinghamshire.

The list can be found below – will you be visiting any of these restaurants in the coming weeks?

The Old Post Office is a friendly venue offering delicious food, great drinks and unforgettable experiences.

1. The Old Post Office, Kirk Gate, Newark

The Old Post Office is a friendly venue offering delicious food, great drinks and unforgettable experiences. Photo: Google

The Rustic Crust Pizzeria on Main Street, Farnsfield, is a 60 seater family pizzeria with a beautiful bar and intimate Italian style courtyard based in between Mansfield and Southwell in the award winning village of Farnsfield.

2. The Rustic Crust Pizzeria, Main street, Farnsfield

The Rustic Crust Pizzeria on Main Street, Farnsfield, is a 60 seater family pizzeria with a beautiful bar and intimate Italian style courtyard based in between Mansfield and Southwell in the award winning village of Farnsfield. Photo: Google

Strays at The Ossington specialising in pizza, pasta, and risotto made the cut

3. Strays at The Ossington, Beastmarket Hill, Newark

Strays at The Ossington specialising in pizza, pasta, and risotto made the cut Photo: Google

The Griffins Head is believed to be over 300-years-old and is a listed building in the conservation area of Papplewick, which in medieval times was the southern gateway to Sherwood Forest.

4. Griffins Head, Moor Road, Papplewick

The Griffins Head is believed to be over 300-years-old and is a listed building in the conservation area of Papplewick, which in medieval times was the southern gateway to Sherwood Forest. Photo: Google

