The 15 most booked restaurants within easy reach of Mansfield, Ashfield, Worksop and Hucknall

Each month, booking website OpenTable analyses more than 400,000 new diner reviews to help foodies discover new favourites.
OpenTable have compiled a list of the most frequently booked restaurants across Nottinghamshire.
The list can be found below – will you be visiting any of these restaurants in the coming weeks?
1. The Old Post Office, Kirk Gate, Newark
The Old Post Office is a friendly venue offering delicious food, great drinks and unforgettable experiences. Photo: Google
2. The Rustic Crust Pizzeria, Main street, Farnsfield
The Rustic Crust Pizzeria on Main Street, Farnsfield, is a 60 seater family pizzeria with a beautiful bar and intimate Italian style courtyard based in between Mansfield and Southwell in the award winning village of Farnsfield. Photo: Google
3. Strays at The Ossington, Beastmarket Hill, Newark
Strays at The Ossington specialising in pizza, pasta, and risotto made the cut Photo: Google
4. Griffins Head, Moor Road, Papplewick
The Griffins Head is believed to be over 300-years-old and is a listed building in the conservation area of Papplewick, which in medieval times was the southern gateway to Sherwood Forest. Photo: Google
