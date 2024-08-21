The Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) has revealed the top 17 winners across the UK for Pub of the Year 2024.

Pubs across the UK have been recognised for their excellence and quality in the industry, scored by CAMRA based on their atmosphere, decor, welcome, service, inclusivity and overall impression.

However, most of all CAMRA highlights the pubs based on their quality of live beer, real cider and perry.

Now, the top 17 pubs across the UK have been named by CAMRA, with each one winning for their area.

The winning pubs will now compete for the coveted title of CAMRA’s Pub of the Year 2024.

Take a look at CAMRA’s winning pubs below.