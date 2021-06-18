Family meals out are now back on the menu

The nine best Hucknall restaurants and cafes for kids according to TripAdvisor

With everything opening up again, people are looking forward to enjoying some family time together again.

By John Smith
Friday, 18th June 2021, 1:16 pm

And a great treat for everyone is a meal out at a family-friendly restaurant or cafe, be it a night for adults or a get together that children can come along and be part of too.

Whether it’s a big meal or just a coffee and a snack at lunchtime here are nine in Hucknall that TripAdvisor recommends – how many have you been to?

1. Arunothai

Arunothai, Farleys Way, Hucknall

Photo: Anne Shelley

2. Moda

Moda Italian Restaurant, Annesley Road, Hucknall

Photo: Google

3. Bella Mia

Bella Mia, Annesley Road, Hucknall

Photo: JPI Media

4. The Sweet Cafe

The Sweet Cafe, High Street Hucknall

Photo: JPI Media

