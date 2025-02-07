Tripadvisor's 11 best Ashfield cafes

And there are a host of them dotted all over Ashfield and people have been leaving their reviews of them on Tripadvisor.
Here, we list 11 of the most popular in Ashfield, based on Tripadvisor reviews – all of them recevied 4.5 or five-star ratings on the site and are in no particular order.
1. Mrs C's Vintage Tea Room, Hucknall
Mrs C's Vintage Tea Room, Tithfield Terrace, Hucknall: "Wonderful atmosphere and hospitality, a credit to owner, a real little gem." Photo: Mrs C's Facebook
2. 1958 Coffee House, Underwood
1958 Coffee House, Sandhill Road, Underwood: "The presentation of everything was absolutely top draw." Photo: Google
3. Through The Looking Glass, Kirkby
Through The Looking Glass, Station Street, Kirkby: "Great themed cafe well worth a visit." Photo: Google
4. Guilt Free Pleasures, Hucknall
Guilt Free Pleasures, Annesley Road, Hucknall: "Enticing, warm, friendly, tasty, makes you want to go again." Photo: Google