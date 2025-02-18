Tripadvisor's 11 of the best places to go for pancakes in Nottinghamshire

Supermarkets everywhere are suddenly full of pancake mix and seemingly extra batches of lemons, sugar, maple syrup, eggs, flour and more as plenty of people get ready to get flipping at home.

But if you’re not top of the pops in the kitchen when it comes to making pancakes, don’t worry as there are plenty of places in Nottinghamshire that do them too.

Here are 11 recommended by Tripadvisor which are in no particular order.

1 . Jo's Pancake House, Nottingham Jo's Pancake House, Ilkeston Road, Nottingham: "Still the best pancake place in all of Nottingham!" Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . The Pudding Pantry, Nottingham The Pudding Pantry, Trinity Square, Nottingham: "Great food, great service." Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Number Sixteen, Bingham Number Sixteen, Market Place, Bingham: "The coffee, cakes and food are all delicious." Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . The Pancake House, Centre Parcs The Pancake House, Centre Parcs, Rufford: "Pancakes were delicious and a absolute bargain." Photo: Google Photo Sales