Tripadvisor's 11 of the best places to go for pancakes in Nottinghamshire

By John Smith

Multimedia reporter

Published 18th Feb 2025, 16:02 BST
Shrove Tuesday is already just around the corner, coming up in just a couple of weeks’ time on March 4.

Supermarkets everywhere are suddenly full of pancake mix and seemingly extra batches of lemons, sugar, maple syrup, eggs, flour and more as plenty of people get ready to get flipping at home.

But if you’re not top of the pops in the kitchen when it comes to making pancakes, don’t worry as there are plenty of places in Nottinghamshire that do them too.

Here are 11 recommended by Tripadvisor which are in no particular order.

Jo's Pancake House, Ilkeston Road, Nottingham: "Still the best pancake place in all of Nottingham!"

1. Jo's Pancake House, Nottingham

Jo's Pancake House, Ilkeston Road, Nottingham: "Still the best pancake place in all of Nottingham!" Photo: Google

The Pudding Pantry, Trinity Square, Nottingham: "Great food, great service."

2. The Pudding Pantry, Nottingham

The Pudding Pantry, Trinity Square, Nottingham: "Great food, great service." Photo: Google

Number Sixteen, Market Place, Bingham: "The coffee, cakes and food are all delicious."

3. Number Sixteen, Bingham

Number Sixteen, Market Place, Bingham: "The coffee, cakes and food are all delicious." Photo: Google

The Pancake House, Centre Parcs, Rufford: "Pancakes were delicious and a absolute bargain."

4. The Pancake House, Centre Parcs

The Pancake House, Centre Parcs, Rufford: "Pancakes were delicious and a absolute bargain." Photo: Google

