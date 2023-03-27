News you can trust since 1904
Will you be the first to spot the golden bunny at Birds?

Customers at Birds Bakery could win a special chocolate prize if they spot the exclusive ‘Golden Bunny’ as part of an Easter Hunt giveaway launching in-store this week.

By Katie CrossthwaiteContributor
Published 27th Mar 2023, 18:51 BST- 2 min read

To celebrate Easter, Birds has created golden versions of their 18cm tall Belgian chocolate bunny for customers to try to find in store.

Those who spot the rare animal should share a photo on social media, tagging Birds, to be in with a chance of winning a chocolate gift pack containing a Belgian chocolate rabbit, and orange chocolate carrot.

The Easter hunt will run in the lead up to Easter, from March 27-April 1 – a golden bunny will be hidden in selected stores across the East Midlands.

Birds Bakery Golden Bunnies.
Birds Bakery Golden Bunnies.
Birds Bakery Golden Bunnies.
Winning pictures need to be posted before midnight on Sunday, April 2, with six winners being announced on Birds’ social media channels on April 3 – winners can then head into their local store to collect their Easter hunt prize.

For those who would like a Belgian chocolate bunny for themselves, they can be purchased in store, with prices ranging from £1.10 for a mini bunny, up to £35 for a giant 1kg, 47cm tall bunny.

Lesley Bird, Birds chief operating officer, said: “Easter is all about families getting together to have fun, so we wanted to put a Birds Bakery twist on the traditional Easter hunt for our customers to get involved in. We’re looking forward to seeing the photos.

“As well as our giant rabbits, we’re selling a selection of delicious Easter treats including classic favourites like hot cross buns and simnel cake, as well as shortbread and gingerbread, tarts, cupcakes and chocolate lollies. There’s something for all ages and all tastes.”

Birds Bakery has 62 stores across the region including Victoria Centre, Coalville, Ashbourne, Alfreton, Mickleover, Wollaton and Beeston. The Easter range can also be ordered online and delivered to customers’ homes using Birds By Post.

Find your nearest Birds store online at birdsbakery.com/stores and full terms and conditions can be found at birdsbakery.com/blog.html

Those finding the Golden Rabbit will need to post a picture to either Instagram or Facebook, tagging Birds Bakery – Instagram @birds_bakery and Facebook @Birds Bakery.