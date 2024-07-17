A cool half a million will buy this charming Ashfield village cottage with annexe

Classic comfort meets modern convenience at the detached three-bedroom property, which is a standout on the local property market at present and can be found at Willow Cottages, close to Salmon Lane in Annesley Woodhouse.

A convenient location, close to the M1, spacious living areas and a mature garden, with covered sun deck, are just some of its other assets.

With offers in the region of £500,000 invited by Nottingham-based estate agents Pygott and Crone, you might not be able to afford it. But it’s still well worth taking a look round, courtesy of our photo gallery below.

As you step in to the entrance hallway, a contemporary kitchen, with stylish breakfast bar, awaits, as does a cosy living room with wood-burning stove. A versatile second reception room is currently being used as a dining room.

Upstairs, you will find a luxurious four-piece bathroom and all three bedrooms, the biggest of which features a walk-in wardrobe.

The detached annexe looks over the landscaped garden and boasts a living area, kitchenette, bedroom and toilet, not to mention underfloor heating. It has many flexible uses, possibly as a teenager’s ‘hideout’, gym or workspace.

The rest of the serene garden includes a lawn, decking area, storage shed and mature flowerbeds, as well as that sun deck, while there is also plenty of space for off-street parking.

Once you have checked out our gallery, visit the Zoopla website here for more information, including floor plans.

1 . Spacious living room The first stop on our tour of the £500,000 Annesley Woodhouse cottage is the main reception room, which is this spacious living room. It has a cosy atmosphere. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Wood-burning stove The living room offers a warm retreat on chilly evenings, thanks largely to its centrepiece, which is a wood-burning stove. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Into the contemporary kitchen Flowing seamlessly from the living room is this contemporary kitchen, which also boasts oodles of space. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Stylish breakfast bar An attractive feature of the kitchen is its stylish breakfast bar, perfect for enjoying a morning coffee or casual meals. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales