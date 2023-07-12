News you can trust since 1904
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Aerial views show development in village near Mansfield nearing completion

These aerial shots show how far construction work has come at Bellway’s Sherwood Gate development in Linby, where more than 90 per cent of the homes have now been sold.
By Prianca AdatiaContributor
Published 12th Jul 2023, 14:32 BST- 1 min read

The development, off Papplewick Lane, comprises 255 properties, with only 14 now remaining for sale.

These last few properties include the development’s two show homes, the four-bedroom Lowesby and five-bedroom Bosworth designs.

Construction of the three, four, and five-bedroom homes started in 2017 and now 228 of them are occupied, with a further 13 at either the reserved or exchanged stage.

An aerial shot of Bellway’s Sherwood Gate development in Linby. (Photo by: Bellway)An aerial shot of Bellway’s Sherwood Gate development in Linby. (Photo by: Bellway)
An aerial shot of Bellway’s Sherwood Gate development in Linby. (Photo by: Bellway)
Most Popular
Read More
Kirkby unveiled as location for new banking hub following 'community request'

Kenny Lattimore, Bellway East Midlands sales manager, said: “These drone shots show what’s been achieved with nearly 90 per cent of the homes now completed and occupied and another dozen or so customers nearing the end of the buying process.

“It’s great to see this neighbourhood thriving as our work here nears completion and almost all the homes are built.

“Our customers have been attracted by the chance to live in a semi-rural area, yet with the busy centres of Hucknall and Nottingham within easy reach. And the range of homes has appealed to a variety of buyers from those just starting out, to people looking for extra space for a growing family.”

Nearly 90 per cent of the homes at Bellway’s Sherwood Gate development in Linby are now occupied. (Photo by: Bellway)Nearly 90 per cent of the homes at Bellway’s Sherwood Gate development in Linby are now occupied. (Photo by: Bellway)
Nearly 90 per cent of the homes at Bellway’s Sherwood Gate development in Linby are now occupied. (Photo by: Bellway)

Bellway expects to complete work at the development in the summer of next year.

As well as providing new homes, Sherwood Gate includes a children’s play area and an ecology corridor created to support wildlife in the area.

Prices for the final three, four and five-bedroom homes at Sherwood Gate currently start from £254,950.

For more information, visit bellway.co.uk/new-homes/east-midlands/sherwood-gate or contact the sales team on 0115 672 6788.

Related topics:BellwayMansfieldEast Midlands