Aerial views show development in village near Mansfield nearing completion

The development, off Papplewick Lane, comprises 255 properties, with only 14 now remaining for sale.

These last few properties include the development’s two show homes, the four-bedroom Lowesby and five-bedroom Bosworth designs.

Construction of the three, four, and five-bedroom homes started in 2017 and now 228 of them are occupied, with a further 13 at either the reserved or exchanged stage.

An aerial shot of Bellway’s Sherwood Gate development in Linby. (Photo by: Bellway)

Kenny Lattimore, Bellway East Midlands sales manager, said: “These drone shots show what’s been achieved with nearly 90 per cent of the homes now completed and occupied and another dozen or so customers nearing the end of the buying process.

“It’s great to see this neighbourhood thriving as our work here nears completion and almost all the homes are built.

“Our customers have been attracted by the chance to live in a semi-rural area, yet with the busy centres of Hucknall and Nottingham within easy reach. And the range of homes has appealed to a variety of buyers from those just starting out, to people looking for extra space for a growing family.”

Nearly 90 per cent of the homes at Bellway’s Sherwood Gate development in Linby are now occupied. (Photo by: Bellway)

Bellway expects to complete work at the development in the summer of next year.

As well as providing new homes, Sherwood Gate includes a children’s play area and an ecology corridor created to support wildlife in the area.

Prices for the final three, four and five-bedroom homes at Sherwood Gate currently start from £254,950.