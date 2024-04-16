Alfreton chapel with planning for redevelopment as two homes goes under the hammer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The brick-built chapel, constructed in 1897, has been granted planning consent by Bolsover Council for conversion to a pair of semi-detached, two-bedroom houses, with a plot of land to the rear of the building also included in the sale.

The historic church, which has a host of original features including intricate stained-glass windows and an organ that was installed in 1924 by renowned Sheffield organ builder Albert Keates, will feature among around 200 lots in the next national property auction to be held by SDL Property Auctions, which is part of Eddisons, on 25 April.

Andrew Parker, auctioneer and managing director at SDL Property Auctions said: “Not surprisingly, we’ve had lots of interest in this property, which has a huge amount of character and now has full planning permission to be converted into two homes. The approved plans showing a really thoughtfully designed scheme that is ready for development straight away.”

Westhouses Methodist Chapel

He added: “Westhouses is a lovely village and set in rolling countryside, with Alfreton and its train station right on the doorstep. It is also a stone’s throw from junction 28 of the M1 motorway and just over half an hour’s drive from the centre of Nottingham, so the connections are excellent too.”