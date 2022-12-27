The rise contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 13.4 per cent over the last year.

The average Ashfield house price in October was £195,526, Land Registry figures show – a 1.4 per cent increase on September.

Over the month, the picture was different to that across the East Midlands, where prices remained static, and Ashfield was above the 0.3 per cent rise for the UK as a whole.

The average UK house price was £296,400 in October, which was £33,000 higher than a year earlier.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Ashfield rose by £23,000 – putting the area 20th among the East Midlands’s 35 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

The highest annual growth in the region was in North-West Leicestershire, where property prices increased on average by 18.3 per cent, to £284,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in Rutland gained 7.1 per cent in value, giving an average price of £375,000.

Average UK house prices increased by 12.6 per cent in the year to October, accelerating from 9.9 per cent in September.

The increase in the annual percentage change was partly caused by a sharp fall in average house prices in October 2021, following changes to stamp duty.

Tom Bill, head of UK residential research at Knight Frank, said: “Despite today’s figures, double-digit UK house price growth is now a thing of the past.

“Even as the reverberations of the mini-budget fade, a more adverse lending landscape is emerging after 13 years of ultra-low rates.”

First steps on the property ladder

First-time buyers in Ashfield spent an average of £174,000 on their property – £21,000 more than a year ago, and £52,000 more than in October 2017.

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £215,000 on average in October – 23.4 per cent more than first-time buyers.

Property types

Owners of detached houses saw the biggest rise in property prices in Ashfield in October – they increased 1.7 per cent, to £278,224 on average. Over the last year, prices rose by 13.1 per cent.

Semi-detached in Ashfield: up 1.2 per cent monthly; up 13.5 per cent annually; £180,556 average;

Terrace in Ashfield: up 1.2 per cent monthly; up 14 per cent annually; £147,875 average;

Flats in Ashfield: up 0.9 per cent monthly; up 9.6 per cent annually; £98,278 average;

How do property prices in Ashfield compare?

Buyers paid 23 per cent less than the average price in the East Midlands of £254,000 in October for a property in Ashfield.

Across the East Midlands, property prices are low compared with those across the UK, where the average cost £296,000.

The most expensive properties in the East Midlands were in Rutland – £375,000 on average and 1.9 times as much as more than in Ashfield. Rutland properties cost 2.1 times as much as homes in Bolsover – £180,000 average – at the other end of the scale.

The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea.

Factfile

Average property price in October:

Ashfield: £195,526;

East Midlands:£254,079;

UK: £296,422.

Annual growth to October

Ashfield: 13.4 per cent;

East Midlands: 13.9 per cent;

