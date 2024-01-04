The village of Annesley, at the heart of Lord Byron country, is often overlooked by property hunters in Hucknall, Ashfield and Mansfield amid the frantic chase for their dream home.

And yet it possesses a unique charm that can be the perfect, and highly affordable, sanctuary for growing families seeking the tranquillity of rural life, with easy access to bigger, busier towns nearby.

Among the pick of the homes on the Annesley property market at the moment is this attractive four-bedroom, detached property at Owston Road, which has a guide price of £325,000 with Hucknall-based estate agents HoldenCopley. The house, stylishly presented, ticks so many boxes and, what’s more, there is no upward chain.

An inviting entrance hall welcomes you inside, leading to a kitchen diner and spacious living room, both of which have French doors to the garden, a bright dining room, a utility room and a downstairs WC.

On the first floor, you will find a well-appointed three-piece bathroom suite and all four bedrooms, including a master with en suite facilities.

Outside, a driveway at the front offers off-street parking space and leads to a detached garage. To the rear is a private, enclosed garden that includes a lawn, patio, gravelled seating area and planted borders adding colour.

HoldenCopley insists the house must be viewed. But we have the next best thing via our photo gallery below. Flick through it and then visit the Zoopla website here for more information, including floor plans.

1 . Lovely living room Let's begin our tour of the £325,000 Annesley home in this lovely and spacious living room. It features double French doors that provide access to the back garden. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Decorative fireplace Adding character to the living room is a recessed open decorative fireplace and surround. Other features include a window facing the front of the property, a carpeted floor and a TV point. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Modern kitchen diner Next stop is the kitchen diner, which boasts a range of modern, fitted base and wall units with worktops. There is an integrated double oven, ceramic hob and extractor fan, and an under-mounted sink with stainless steel mixer tap and drainer. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Storage cupboard The kitchen diner also includes a built-in, under--stairs storage cupboard, plus recessed spotlights and space and plumbing for a washing machine or dishwasher. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales