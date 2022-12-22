Attractive, upgraded £240,000 Ashfield bungalow can't fail to impress
Thinking of downsizing or even retiring? Or maybe you’re single and still searching for that first home? Then why not cast your eye over this attractive, two-bedroom Ashfield bungalow?
Offers in the region of £240,000 are being invited by estate agents Strike for the beautifully presented, detached property that can be found on Nuncargate Road in Kirkby.
Not only is it well proportioned, complete with a low-maintenance, enclosed garden. The freehold bungalow has also been recently upgraded by the current owner, resulting in new flooring, new carpets and a new security alarm system.
What’s more, a block-paved, private driveway provides plenty of space for off-street parking and also leads to gated access to a detached garage.
Inside, the bungalow comprises a modern, fitted kitchen, spacious living room, hallway, two good-sized double bedrooms, a lovely conservatory and a stylish shower room.
It’s located in a sought-after area too, close to shops, amenities and transport links.
You can’t fail to be impressed as you browse through our photo gallery below. To check out a floor plan and for more information, visit the Zoopla website here.