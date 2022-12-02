The rise contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 13.7 per cent over the last year.

The average Bassetlaw house price in September was £204,083, Land Registry figures show – a 0.3 per cent increase on August.

Advertisement

Over the month, the picture was similar to that across the East Midlands, where prices remained static, and Bassetlaw was above the UK as a whole, where prices did not change.

The average Bassetlaw house price in September was £204,083, Land Registry figures show – a 0.3 per cent increase on August.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Bassetlaw rose by £25,000 – putting the area 22nd among the East Midlands’s 35 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

The highest annual growth in the region was in South Kesteven, where property prices increased on average by 20 per cent, to £284,000.

Advertisement

At the other end of the scale, properties in Chesterfield gained 8.4 per cent in value, giving an average price of £199,000.

An imbalance between supply and demand for properties saw house prices climb across the UK throughout the pandemic.

Advertisement