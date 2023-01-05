Beautiful three-bed house in quiet area of Hucknall but close to town centre

At a time when the focus is on new-builds in various parts of Hucknall, let’s take a moment to appreciate a property of traditional beauty close to the town centre.

Architecturally impressive and aesthetically pleasing is this three-bedroom, detached house on Sandy Lane. It is on the market with a guide price of £375,000 to £400,000, set by Hucknall High Street estate agents Holden Copley.

Outside, it looks good on the eye. Inside, it is very well presented, offering plenty of space as new features mix seamlessly with original ones.

The location could hardly be better either. It is in a quiet, respectable area but within easy reach of the town centre, shops, schools and transport links.

The property’s beauty strikes you as soon as you step inside, thanks to the stained glass inserts in the door and entrance hall windows. That hall guides you to a bay-fronted living room, separate family room, modern, fitted kitchen/diner and downstairs WC.

Upstairs, you will find the three bedrooms, all a good size, plus a stylish three-piece bathroom suite.

Outside, there is a low-maintenance, brick-walled garden at the front, with mature plants and shrubs. At the back is a delightful, enclosed garden with a lawn, three patio areas, more plants and shrubs, two apple trees, a cherry tree, a barbecue area and even two ponds.

