Dating back to the 1800s, this four-bedroom property was once part of the town’s Maltings, a prominent landmark owned by Robert Widdowson, proprietor of the Half Moon Inn, and it originally served as a residence for the brewer.

Today, it offers a unique blend of heritage and modern comfort, providing a delightful, character-filled home that is on the market with Hucknall High Street estate agents HoldenCopley for £425,000.

Accessed via a private yard, it is also very close to the town centre, on Mill Yard, just off Baker Street and Annesley Road, and is within a stone’s throw of shops, amenities, schools and commuting links.

Renovated and extended by its dedicated current owners, the cottage offers a seamless fusion of old-world charm, courtesy of original oak beams, solid wooden doors and wooden flooring, and contemporary updates, with the added convenience of no upward chain.

The ground floor greets you with an inviting entrance porch that leads to two reception rooms, a newly-fitted, modern kitchen, a utility room, WC, versatile office and access to a large cellar, divided into two useful rooms.

Upstairs, the first floor houses four generously-sized double bedrooms, including a master suite with stairs leading to a separate dressing room. Along the landing is a four-piece bathroom and additional shower suite.

Outside, a gravelled and block-paved driveway provides off-street parking space for multiple vehicles. And surrounding the property are three expertly maintained gardens with seating areas, lawns and an assortment of mature trees, plants and shrubs. Additional exterior features include a greenhouse, shed and a vegetable-growing plot.

1 . Lovely living room Via a solid-oak entrance porch with a vaulted ceiling, the front door takes you straight into this lovely living room at the £425,000 Hucknall house, so that's where we start our tour. It showcases exposed ceiling beams and stained and varnished flooring. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Striking feature fireplace A striking feature fireplace, with a cast-iron fire and wooden mantelpiece, is a highlight of the cosy living room, which also has a single door leading out to the back garden. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Versatile reception room A second reception room at the cottage is very versatile but, as things stand, it offers a comfortable workspace and can be used as a home office. The room has a concrete floor with carpeted covering, and the uPVC double-glazed window faces the front of the property. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Delightful dining room With its exposed ceiling beams and stained and varnished floor, the dining room is a delightful space for family meals or for entertaining friends. Adding to the ambience are dimmable, recessed spotlights and a pendant light fixture, while a built-in double-door cloak cupboard houses the property's combi-boiler. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales