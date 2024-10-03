Beeston home seekers with final chance to buy at Shared Ownership development

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Home seekers in Nottinghamshire have one final chance to secure a Shared Ownership home at a popular Beeston development.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Platform Home Ownership has just one Shared Ownership home now available at its development named The Maltings, which boasts a collection of charming two- and three-bedroom homes, helping to meet the increased demand for affordable routes onto the property ladder in the region.

Built to a high specification by residential developer MyPad, the versatile homes just off Queens Road West have allowed those who have moved in to enjoy the merits of a more rural setting without being too detached from a thriving town and blossoming city centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Maltings has provided families, downsizers, commuters and more home seekers to secure their dream, contemporary home through a more affordable, accessible method, with modern fittings, added space for remote working and a number of features to deal with the complexities of 21st century living.

The Maltings has just one Shared Ownership home remaining

Platform has seen an increase in popularity in the Shared Ownership scheme. In fact, the start of 2024 saw a 152% sale increase when comparing to last year, owing to the increase in popularity of the scheme in a time of economic uncertainty.

The affordable scheme allows homeseekers to purchase a share of their home and pay rent on the remaining amount, typically buying between 10% and 75% of the property’s full market value, depending on the model purchased with.

This lowers the amount needed for a deposit, with most deposits on Shared Ownership schemes between 5% and 10% of the share and not the full amount.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Through the process of staircasing, those using Shared Ownership can gradually increase the amount of their home that they own.

The sole remaining home style available to purchase at The Maltings is the three-bedroom Worcester property, a spacious, semi-detached home with two bathrooms, available for just £132,000*.

Its newest occupants will be greeted by a welcoming hallway, off which spans a spacious living area, with a large, fitted kitchen-diner to the rear, leading towards the turfed back garden. Also downstairs is a ground floor bathroom and extra space for storage.

Upstairs is home to two main bedrooms and a smaller room which could be repurposed as a home office, dressing room or something else, with a stylish family bathroom completing the home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As with all Platform Shared Ownership homes, The Worcester comes with a 10-year build warranty, double-glazed windows, and allocated parking and central heating.

Within the heart of Beeston, a thriving commuter town benefitting from targeted investment and regeneration, The Maltings is just a stone’s throw from Nottingham itself which is accessible via rail, road or tram.

Beeston and Nottingham boast a great selection of places to eat, chain and independent stores among other amenities, while the Round Hill Primary School and Chilwell School (secondary), both nearby to The Maltings, each hold an Ofsted rating of Good.

The Maltings is also close to the Wollaton Park, a popular green space which includes the Elizabethan building Wollaton Hall and 500 acres of greenery, including a deer park and lake.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clare Summerhayes, Sales Consultant at Platform, said: “The Maltings has been a key player in tackling the ever-rising issue of home ownership in Nottinghamshire becoming an unattainable dream for so many people, with Shared Ownership continuing to prove a more realistic solution to housing needs.

“We’re delighted to have helped a variety of buyers on their home ownership journey, who have settled down in fantastic homes in a bustling location.

“Beeston is an exciting place to live, and we don’t expect the Worcester to be around for too long, so would recommend getting in touch with our friendly sales team to avoid missing out.”

For further details on The Maltings, or to register your interest, call the team on 0333 200 7304.

*T&Cs apply.