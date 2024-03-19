Brand new show homes unveiled at Nottinghamshire development

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

David Wilson Homes has unveiled two new show homes to introduce the second phase of the Chapel Lane community, now the 148 homes on the first phase have all sold.

The launch on Saturday 9th March saw the opening of four bedroom Avondale style home and the three-storey, five bedroom Lichfield home, both of which help property seekers envisage a new home at the development.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rachael Harrison, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes East Midlands, said: “We are very excited to introduce the second phase of our Romans’ Quarter development after the high demand we experienced on phase one.

Typical street scene at Romans' Quarter in Bingham

“The Bingham development has already proven to be a popular place to live, due to its countryside location and essential amenities on the doorstep.

“Potential buyers can see the fantastic selection of homes we have available at the development, with home styles and a range of offers making it suitable for all types of prospective buyers.”

Romans’ Quarter is located in the sought-after Vale of Belvoir, providing residents with a rural setting, whilst still providing simple connections to the thriving city life via the A42, A52, and Bingham Railway Station which is a short walk away.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The community is ideal for growing families, with a new primary school within walking distance and a high school less than two miles away. There are plenty of open green spaces to explore, with cycling and walking routes throughout the development, as well as a playground for young children to enjoy.

A typical living room in a home at Romans' Quarter

For further information on the new homes being built at Romans’ Quarter, visit the website or call the David Wilson Homes sales team on 033 3355 8483.