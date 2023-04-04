As if this village farmhouse is not charming enough, the fact it has its own bridge over a delightful pond leading to the garden must surely add the wow factor.

What is more, the incredible five-bedroom house, overflowing with character, boasts a fully functioning bar, equipped with pumps and a sink unit, in its delightful sun room.

And it comes with an attached annexe/cottage, with substantial gardens overlooking farmland belonging to the Chatsworth Estate.

If it all sounds too good to be true, then check out our photo gallery below for the proof. This amazing house on High Street, Whitwell really does exist – and it is currently on the Nottinghamshire property market for offers of more than £700,000 with estate agents eXp UK (Yorkshire and The Humber).

Occupying an enviable position within the village, the property has been sympathetically renovated and restored to its former glory by the current vendor.

The ground floor comprises a kitchen/breakfast room, a lounge, dining room and garden room. Upstairs, you will find the other four bedrooms, two of which have en suite facilities, a bathroom and that sun room/bar.

The cottage features a sitting room or lounge, a kitchen, shower room and bedroom or study.

The property is set well back from the road, and electric gates open on to a driveway that offers off-street parking space for a number of vehicles. It also leads to a double garage that contains a useful utility area with space and plumbing for a washing machine and tumble dryer.

At the back, a substantial, landscaped garden has been designed to provide several cosy outdoor areas. The lower patio can be accessed from the garden room and sits by the pond, with the bridge to a lawned garden. Further patios can be accessed from the sunroom/bar and cottage.

After browsing through our photo gallery, feel free to visit the Zoopla website at zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/64078373 for more information, including a floor plan.

1 . High Street, Whitwell This charming five-bedroom detached farmhouse, complete with annexe, on High Street, Whitwell is on the market with estate agents eXp, who are inviting offers of more than £700,000. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Beautiful kitchen/breakfast room Let's begin our tour of the Whitwell farmhouse in this beautiful kitchen, with a central island unit that incorporates a breakfast bar with draws beneath. It is fitted with a classic range of wall and base units, complemented by an oak worktop that features a double drainer and Belfast sink. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Integrated appliances Integrated appliances in the kitchen and breakfast room include a double electric oven, a microwave, four--ring hob with extractor above, a dishwasher, fridge and freezer. It is a bright room thanks to a large window facing the front of the house Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Perfect dining space Providing the perfect space for family meals is this lovely dining room that is characterised by an Inglenook-style fireplace with gas-flame stove. The room opens into the front porch, which has windows set into an oak-framed surround and a door giving access to the front garden. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales