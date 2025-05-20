Britain's 'happiest places to live' named, including 'best kept secret' where a 3-bed house costs £65,000
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
- Britain’s 25 ‘happiest places to live’ have been named by the Guardian
- The list is based on factors ranging from the natural environment to broadband speeds, transport links, culture and community
- They range from sought-after London suburbs where million pound houses are the norm to one of the north’s ‘best kept secrets’ where you can get a three-bedroom home for £65,000
Britain’s ‘happiest’ places to live have been named, including one area making a long-overdue ‘resurgence’ where you can find a charming three-bedroom house for just £65,000.
The Guardian has compiled its list of the happiest places for its readers, but even devotees of the Daily Mail and the Telegraph will find something to love in these cities, towns and villages.
The Guardian’s list is based on a variety of factors which the paper says are most important to its readers.
They include access to nature, whether that’s rolling countryside, lush parks or the scenic coast, proximity to GPs and hospitals, and air quality.
Broadband speeds, transport connections, crime figures and local cinemas, theatres, museums, pubs, libraries and other cultural and community assets were also taken into account when compiling the list.
Berwick-upon-Tweed, in Northumberland, tops the Guardian’s list of the happiest places to live, with the paper describing the area once dubbed the ‘Alexandria of the north’ as an ‘overlooked jewel’ with ‘community spirit in bundles’.
Evesham, in Worcestershire, is second, thanks to its abundance of Georgian and Tudor architecture, pretty parks, family-friendly events and lovely riverside walks.
And Caernarfon in Wales rounds out the top three, with its wealth of culture, pretty harbour and easy access to both the dramatic mountains of Snowdonia and the sandy beaches of the Llŷn Peninsula.
The other places are listed in no particular order as the best of the rest from around the South, the North, London, Wales and Scotland.
Among them is the lesser-known gem of Padiham near Burnley, Lancashire, which the Guardian says ‘might be one of the north of England’s best kept secrets’.
A £1.4 million grant from the National Lottery Heritage Fund, it says, has helped lift the ‘gloom’ and shine a new light on the town, with its great selection of independent shops and cafes, a ‘delicious’ food emporium and a popular new micropub called The Taproom.
The spectacular Lancashire countryside is on your doorstep and Padiham Memorial Park is a popular spot too.
With a ‘charming’ three-bed terrace house on sale for £65,000, it’s no surprise Padiham is attracting so many city dwellers from Manchester, which is less than 50 minutes away by car.
Joe Halstead, owner of the local estate agent Halstead Properties, told us: “If someone rang me up looking for somewhere in the local area, I would definitely push them towards Padiham. It’s a really up-and-coming area.
“It took a bit of a dip in the past but things have changed and if you look along the main strip people are really trying to take care of it.
“The old bank’s been done up nicely and other buildings have been restored to how they once were too.
“You have good schools, good links for commuting and in five minutes you’re out into the countryside.
“You’ve got some lovely little local shops, delis and cafes. It’s got a lot going for it.”
The full list of the Guardian’s happiest places to live in Britain is below.
Top 3
Berwick-upon-Tweed, Northumberland
Evesham, Worcestershire
Caernarfon, Wales
North
Durham
York
Padiham
South
Devizes
Lewes
Newport, Isle of Wight
Exeter
Penzance
Chichester
Cirencester
Aylesbury
Midlands
Chesterfield
Shrewsbury
Worcester
Scotland
Perth
Haddington
Wales
Aberystwyth
London
The Ridgeway, Enfield
Surbiton North
Clapham Junction
Bounds Green
Bromley
You can see the full list and read more about each of the places featured here.
🏠 Whether you’re planning to move or just curious what your home is worth, Purplebricks offers free valuations and fixed-fee selling support from local experts.
👉 Request a valuation or browse current listings in your area.
Do you have a house hunting story or tips to share? You can now send your stories to us online via YourWorld at/www.yourworld.net/submit. It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.