Bulwell care home residents have a blast at breakfast with local firefighters

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Fairway View’s Blue Light Breakfast event was designed by the residents and staff members to show their appreciation for key workers in the area, who were invited to the home for a hot breakfast, a cuppa and a chat.

Resident Mabel Cooper (87) said, ‘I wasn’t expecting to see eight firemen at breakfast, that was a nice surprise!

Advertisement

Advertisement

‘I thought it was a great idea to treat our emergency services to a good breakfast, where would we be without them? The firemen that came were so friendly and spent time with everyone. They’re unsung heroes!’

Mabel with a firefighter

Benjamin Smith, a fireman from Stockhill Fire Station, commented ‘It was our pleasure to come along and spend some time with the residents of Fairway View.

We visited for a summer party a few years ago so it’s nice to come back and the breakfast has set us up for the day. It was delicious, thank you to everyone involved!’

Melanie Hayes, the Home Manager at Fairway View, added, ‘It was fantastic to see such a good turnout for our Blue Light Breakfast. The residents loved spending time with the Stockhill firefighters – one of our ladies even said, “they can come for breakfast every day!”

Advertisement

Advertisement

‘Keep checking our Facebook page for the next Blue Light Breakfast date in April.’

If you would like to find out more, you can call the home on 0115 9758770 or email [email protected].