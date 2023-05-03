As part of the 2021 census, the Office for National Statistics has revealed which areas in the UK have the most holiday home owners.

The ONS says there has been a 4.7 per cent increase across England and Wales in the number of people staying at a second, holiday home address for more than 30 days a year, rising from 426,000 to 447,000.

The figures – from the 2021 census – show there were 682 people from Ashfield staying at holiday homes – up from 551 in 2011.

The rising number of second homes in holiday hotspots has seen some local authorities take measures to curb the squeeze on the housing supply for residents, such as reforming council tax.

This means 0.6 per cent of the area's 119,497 residents regularly stayed at a holiday home as of 2021.

As staycations become more popular, so too has the number of people with holiday hideaways in other parts of the UK – 189,000 did so as of 2021, up from 155,000 a decade prior.

The Government has announced new rules for short-term lets.

Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Secretary Michael Gove said: “Tourism brings many benefits to our economy but in too many communities we have seen local people pushed out of cherished towns, cities and villages by huge numbers of short-term lets.

“I’m determined that we ensure more people have access to local homes at affordable prices and that we prioritise families desperate to rent or buy a home of their own close to where they work.”

Meanwhile, the figures show Spain has retained the top spot for those with a holiday home abroad, with 66,000 homes.

On the other hand, France has seen its popularity drop, falling from 62,000 to 51,000, although it was the second most popular choice in 2021.

The figures also show the demographics of holiday home owners have shifted over this period.

