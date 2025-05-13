To find out more information visit Zoopla or contact individual estate agents.
1. Character properties
Check out these stunning character properties Photo: Zoopla
2. 7 bed detached, Crow Hill Drive, Mansfield, £875,000
A home of true distinction!.. Proudly presenting this exquisite seven-bedroom Victorian home, nestled in the sought-after conservation area of Mansfield. This Grade II listed gem stands proudly on a beautifully maintained, approximate 0.7-acre plot, offering a blend of historic charm and comfort for even the largest of families. Photo: Zoopla
3. 4 bed detached house, Burntstump Hill, Arnold, Nottinghamshire, offers over £795,000
This exquisite former school of the Seely Estate has been beautifully transformed into a captivating four-bedroom family home. Seamlessly marrying original charm with modern design elements, this detached residence radiates sophistication. Positioned on the outskirts of Burntstump Country Park, it grants easy access to Nottingham and neighboring regions. Photo: Zoopla
4. 4 bed detached house, Rose Cottage, Astwith, Chesterfield, £700,000 to £725,000
This pretty stone detached four bedroom cottage is situated in the former grounds of the Hardwick Estate and sits within a 0.17 acre plot. The property has an abundance of charming period features including inglenook fire places, exposed stone and oak beams offering 2127 sqft of accommodation over two floors. Photo: Zoopla